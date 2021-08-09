Advertise
TPD: Father, son broke into Tuscaloosa motel room; both in custody after standoff

Motel room standoff
Motel room standoff(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police said a father and son have been taken into custody in Tuscaloosa after officers said the men broke into a room early Monday morning.

One of the men barricaded himself in the room for hours. Tuscaloosa Police Department investigators and the TPD Special Response Team successfully ended the standoff at Motel 6.

Wade Alan Christian, 43, and Carson Christian, 18, have been charged with first-degree burglary. They are expected to face additional charges.

The break-in happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers said a dog that belonged to the people who were staying in the room attacked one of the intruders. Officers said the other suspect shot and killed the dog. No one else was hurt.

