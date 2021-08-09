Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

YMCA of Greater Montgomery launches NFL Flag Football league

YMCA of Greater Montgomery is launching a new football league that’s backed by the NFL.
YMCA of Greater Montgomery is launching a new football league that’s backed by the NFL.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - YMCA of Greater Montgomery is launching a new football league that’s backed by the NFL.

The league is called NFL Flag Football and claims to be the largest flag football league in the U.S. It’s also the only one where players wear official NFL gear.

NFL Flag Football says it puts the emphasis on football fundamentals and community involvement. It’s meant to be fun for all kids, boys and girls, and to get more young people playing sports than ever before.

Learn more and register kids ages 4 to 12 at this website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the...
8 injured in separate overnight Montgomery shootings, police say
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’
Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find...
More than 65,000 vaccine doses wasted because of low uptake
Local doctor expects more COVID-19 variants to form

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 607K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Alabama students are returning to classrooms this month with local school systems split on...
Mask mandates in schools draw support, ire of parents
Local doctor expects more COVID-19 variants to form
COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Montgomery church
COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Montgomery church