YMCA of Greater Montgomery launches NFL Flag Football league

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - YMCA of Greater Montgomery is launching a new football league that’s backed by the NFL.

The league is called NFL Flag Football and claims to be the largest flag football league in the U.S. It’s also the only one where players wear official NFL gear.

NFL Flag Football says it puts the emphasis on football fundamentals and community involvement. It’s meant to be fun for all kids, boys and girls, and to get more young people playing sports than ever before.

Learn more and register kids ages 4 to 12 at this website.

