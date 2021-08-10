Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is clarifying details regarding the city’s 46th homicide case.

The police department initially released information indicating that Kirk Hardy, 57, died on Aug. 5 following a shooting on July 28 in the 1800 block of Rosa Parks Avenue.

That incident involved four people being shot, one fatally. However, Hardy was not connected to that case.

MPD said Hardy was shot a week earlier on July 22 in the 4500 block of Rosa Parks Avenue.

MPD said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

