Alabama won’t describe nitrogen execution plans for security

The Alabama prison system says there is no timeframe yet for using nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method.(Source: Raycom images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama prison system says there is no timeframe yet for using nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method.

An Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman on Monday said she could not even estimate when the state would develop an execution protocol for the execution method.

The department also declined to provide a broad description of the execution method. Alabama told a federal judge last week that it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

It said the state is considering additional safety measures after an expert made a site visit to evaluate the system.

