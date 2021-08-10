Advertise
All 67 Alabama counties now at high risk for COVID-19 spread

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports all of Alabama's 67 counties are now considered "very high risk" for spread of COVID-19.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows that all 67 counties are considered high for the overall level of community transmission of COVID-19.

Overall level of community transmission is based on the number of new cases in the last seven days per 100,000 population and the percent of tests in the last seven days that have a positive result, according to ADPH.

ADPH has confirmed 3,815 new cases since Monday, and Alabama continues to have one of the highest test positivity rates in the nation at 24%. Over the last seven days, the state has seen 73,565 COVID-19 tests done with 17,639 of those returning positive.

The latest ADPH data on the COVID-19 pandemic, as of Aug. 10, 2021.
The latest ADPH data on the COVID-19 pandemic, as of Aug. 10, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, jumped another 6% in a day, up from 2,134 on Monday to 2,256 Tuesday.

Pandemic-related deaths, for which data lags by several weeks, also continue to rise. The state has confirmed 23 deaths since Monday, bringing Alabama’s death toll to 11,648. Of those, 4,477 have died in 2021.

Alabama also continues to have one of the lowest rates of fully vaccinated residents in the nation at 34%, though that number is starting to rise.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

