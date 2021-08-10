Advertise
Auburn University launches contactless student ID cards

(Source: Auburn University)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University says they are going contactless.

The school announced the Tiger Card can be added as a mobile student ID card to I-phone, Apple Watch, and Android Devices.

The University says students can use their mobile ID to access campus buildings and purchase meals. Auburn officials say this will also provide an added level of fraud protection.

