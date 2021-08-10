Advertise
Employers still have the hiring sign on

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for work you don’t have to look very far.

Hundreds of employers are hiring right here in Montgomery, and many are offering better hours, wages and benefits than before.

“I just wanted a job that was similar to my military work experience,” Montgomery resident Jermelle Powell said.

Powell is hoping to find that position through Buffalo Rock.

The company held a job fair Monday to fill 19 part-time and full-time positions at its Montgomery facility.

“So we definitely have been struggling to fill these positions since COVID,” Buffalo Rock employee experience leader Allison Coley said. “I think we have recently started to see a rise in applications, which has been great, so definitely want to get those individuals that want to come back to work and the ones that are going to stay with us.”

So how long will the now hiring sign be on? Some say it’s dependent on whether students remain in school or have to return to at-home virtual learning.

“If schools have another, I hate to say, false start, or one where it leads to a lot of children learning from home again, you’re going to see this continue for three, six, 12 months. I don’t know if you’re going to get out of it this school year,” said Ross Dickens, dean of the College of Business at Auburn University at Montgomery.

The situation with schools could lead to uncertainty and indecision for many parents. If that happens, some may not return to the workforce as soon as employers had hoped. Either way, if you want a job, now is the time to apply.

