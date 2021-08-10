Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Carver Wolverines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Carver Wolverines are under new leadership entering the 2021 season.

Marcus Gardner has taken over as the Wolverines’ new head coach.

Gardner spent last season at Prattville High School but has previous experience as an assistant coach at Carver.

His goal is to light a fire under the Wolverines in 2021 and have them step up to any challenge.

“Every time we challenged them, they respond to the challenges. We came in and we put our weight room and we put a fire in that weight room, put intensity into our weight room. They responded to the challenge quickly. Everything we asked them to do, they responded to it very quickly,” said Gardner.

The Wolverines were a playoff team a season ago, finishing with a 7-4 record.

Carver lost in the opening round of the 6A playoffs to Helena 22-19.

“I think we can challenge these guys to go against anybody we play against, and they’re going to step up and fight,” said Gardner.

“We pretty much trying to rebuild and make sure everybody can play four quarters, come in and fight the whole game and be able to play and win and go deep in the playoffs,” said senior receiver Sidney Franklin.

Carver opens the season on Aug. 27 against Enterprise.

