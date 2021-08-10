Advertise
It’s Spoil Your Dog Day!

Spoil your dog day
Spoil your dog day(Gray TV)
By Andrea Stegman
Updated: 14 hours ago
(Gray News) - Our four-legged friends are more than just pets, they’re part of the family and get treated as such.

And as hard as it is to tell your dog “no” when they look up at you with those puppy dog eyes, only one day a year is officially designated as ‘Spoil Your Dog Day.’

No matter what day it is, it’s tempting to spoil your dog to let them know you care about them. But it’s important to make sure you do it in a safe and healthy way.

Here are some ways you can spoil your dog that won’t spoil the fun for either of you:

  1. Take your dog to a dog park
  2. Take your dog to a pet store so they can pick out a toy on their own
  3. Give your dog a bucket of ice cubes outside
  4. Buy your dog a new leash or outfit if they’re into that
  5. Give your dog some healthy treats like veggies
  6. Give your pup extra belly rubs
  7. Take a new route for a long walk so your pup can experience some new smells
  8. Bake your dog a homemade treat

Reminder: A treat to you might not be an enjoyable treat for your pup. Chocolate, dairy, alcohol and other ‘people foods’ outlined by the ASPCA should not be consumed by your dog.

When in doubt, don’t feed your dog anything out of the ordinary.

Have a safe and slobbery ‘Spoil Your Dog Day’!

