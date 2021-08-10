Judge dismisses defendant’s claims against Roy Moore

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

The lawsuit was filed by Leigh Corfman who accused Moore of touching her inappropriately when she was 14.

The lawsuit claimed statements Moore made after those accusations defamed her. Moore has repeatedly denied Corfman’s allegations.

The judgement from Circuit Judge John E. Rochester states: Plaintiff’s evidence fails to factually or legally establish clear and convincing proof that it is highly probable that when Defendant’s agents, employees, contractors or volunteers published statements Plaintiff alleges are defamatory, that such agent, employee, contractor or volunteer knew the statement was false, or acted with reckless disregard as to whether it was false or not in the publication of any of the statements.

Accordingly, the Court finds there are no genuine issues of material fact in dispute and Defendant Judge Roy Moore for US Senate is entitled to Judgment as a matter of law. The pending counts and claims in this action against Judge Roy Moore for US Senate are hereby Dismissed.

The court says the pending counts and claims against Moore are now dismissed.

