No changes in the hot, steamy and stormy pattern

Daily rain and storm coverage will differ slightly, but each day is nearly identical
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What we saw on Monday will occur pretty much every single day for at least the next week. Not every day will be exactly the same, but they will be nearly identical.

High temperatures will range from 91 to 96 degrees each day.
High temperatures will range from 91 to 96 degrees each day.(WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon will feature high temperatures between 91° and 96° with a mix of summertime sunshine and clouds. With the tropical humidity in place expect things to feel very steamy. We even have a Heat Advisory in effect today for a good portion of the area as heat-related illness could become an issue.

Daytime feels like temperatures will be in the 102° to 107° range depending on the day and how much rain and thunderstorms develop.

A few showers and storms are expected today.
A few showers and storms are expected today.(WSFA 12 News)

Speaking of rain...

Like we mentioned above, no day will be exactly the same in terms of rain coverage. However, most of our afternoons and evenings will feature a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few days will be a little higher than that up around 50%. The one day that won’t be in that 40-50% range will be tomorrow. Tomorrow’s rain coverage will be high around 60%.

Daily rain chances over the next week.
Daily rain chances over the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Other than tomorrow it’s a scattered shower and storm pattern going forward. Nobody is guaranteed rain, no day will be a washout and there will be plentiful dry time.

The one thing that may throw a wrench in our forecast heading into early next week is Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. That system is entering the Caribbean as we type this and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fred.

PTC Six is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fred as it heads through the Caribbean.
PTC Six is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fred as it heads through the Caribbean.(WSFA 12 News)

It will head through the Caribbean and perhaps enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico before turning to the north. We will have to monitor the progress of the system closely, but no major impacts are expected as of now.

