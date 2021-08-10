Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help finding several men who may have answers regarding the discovery of three bodies found in a burned vehicle in central Alabama.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released four photos of men who are said to be missing persons “from another agency in Tennessee.”

Despite the number of photos, it’s unclear if there are three or four men being sought. Two of the images show similar men with a reddish beard who could possibly be the same person.

Sheriff John Shearon told WSFA 12 News that at this time it’s unclear if the men are the victims in this case or possible suspects.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with any information pertaining to these individuals. These... Posted by Chilton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

“We have reasons to believe the men could have been in either a White 2007 Chevrolet Suburban with aftermarket wheels or a 2018 black Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 Texas Edition with aftermarket wheels,” the sheriff’s office said, “both with Tennessee tags.”

The unidentified men were said to be coming to Alabama for a job, though the sheriff’s office said it was unclear if they were traveling together or by themselves.

“We believe these individuals and these vehicles are key pieces of evidence,” the sheriff’s office added.

First responders were called to the scene along a logging road off Highway 155 near Montevallo shortly after 3 p.m. on July 29 after someone called 911 to report they’d found a charred vehicle and what appeared to be a person’s remains inside. The bodies were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery to determine identities or causes of death.

If you have any information regarding these men or vehicles please contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698 or Chilton County 911 at 205-755-1120 or 205-755-2511.

