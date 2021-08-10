City of Andalusia urges COVID vaccinations amid surge in cases

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama city took an unusual step to encourage its citizens to get vaccinated.

Like many parts of the country, Covington County has seen a surge in new infections. Roll it up and get the shot! That’s the message behind a resolution the Andalusia City Council has passed.

“It was absolutely unanimous,” said Mayor Earl Johnson.

One part of the statement points to the fact that less than 30% of Covington County residents are vaccinated, a mark even lower than the state’s national low 34%.

“There’ve been 172 cases since the resolution last week,” the mayor said. “We’re now over 5,000 cases.”

MAYOR: WE CAN DO THIS Mayor Earl Johnson on Tuesday joined the We Can Do This Alabama Mayors’ Challenge and challenged... Posted by City of Andalusia on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

“98% of physicians around the country are vaccinated,” Johnson said. “That right there is enough to convince me it’s the right thing to do.”

In Covington County alone, 35 people are hospitalized. Of that number only two were vaccinated, according to Andalusia city leaders. The patients are hospitalized at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp and Andalusia Health in Andalusia.

We will be administering Covid Vaccines (moderna) in the old physical therapy area in the back of the hospital from... Posted by Andalusia Health on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

On Tuesday, Johnson joined the ‘We Can Do This Alabama Mayors’ challenge. It’s a show of solidarity among area mayors to help increase vaccinations by 20% by Labor Day.

Johnson said he’s taken it upon himself to personally go up to people in general and encourage them to get vaccinated.

