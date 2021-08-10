Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tuberville hosts discussion to fight COVID vaccine misinformation

The doctors spoke about how the COVID-19 vaccine effects different demographics of people.
The doctors spoke about how the COVID-19 vaccine effects different demographics of people.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is the latest politician to join in the fight against misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuberville asked a group of Alabama doctors to answer questions about the vaccine.

The doctors included a infectious disease expert, a pediatrician and an OBGYN. Each of the doctors expressed their concerns about the danger that becomes more visible each day with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuously higher than the day before.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Raul Magadla says he’s seen patients develop symptoms from the delta variant within four hours. He expressed the best way to stay protected from the virus is through vaccinations.

“We think all the three vaccines that we currently have, have some protection against delta,” Magadla said.

Dr. Michael Ramsey with Dothan Pediatric Health answered questions pertaining to children and the virus. He said younger kids are reacting well to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Almost 100% [of kids] develop a good immune response, and I think the thing to remember, although children and young adults are less likely to have severe complications, if you’re child is that one that has it, it’s a big deal,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said there could be more information or even an actual vaccine for kids as young as 5 years old by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: The National Transportation Safety Board)
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash
A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
Johnathan Pears, 32, was shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff's deputy following a July...
Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide

Latest News

Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson is urging residents in his city to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
City of Andalusia urges COVID vaccinations amid surge in cases
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports all of Alabama's 67 counties are now considered...
All 67 Alabama counties now at high risk for COVID-19 spread
Assistant state health officer talks children's vaccinations
Assistant state health officer talks children's vaccinations
Trenholm State holds vaccine clinic
Trenholm State holds vaccine clinic