Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama hospitals admit 115 more COVID-19 patients as total rises to 2,371

Alabama's hospitals are in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations not seen since the...
Alabama's hospitals are in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations not seen since the start of the year, before vaccinations were widely available.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported another 115 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,371 inpatients.

The last time the state’s hospitals saw that many people being treated for the disease of Jan. 21 when there were 3,170.

Alabama’s hospitalization rate has skyrocketed over the last month, up 1,225% since July 3. Doctors and nurses have seen more than 920 new admissions just since the start of August with ADPH data showing no sign of declines.

While Alabama remains below its record of 3,084 inpatients, set back on Jan. 11, the pace at which hospitalizations have increased in this latest surge has been “unprecedented,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Williams recently said.

Alabama COVID-19 data as of Aug. 11, 2021.
Alabama COVID-19 data as of Aug. 11, 2021.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

Other states are seeing hospitals that have reached breaking points. In Jackson, Mississippi, WLBT-TV reports the University of Mississippi Medical Center is once again setting up a mobile, makeshift hospital in a parking garage. In Louisiana, some hospitals are starting to turn away people with life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks or strokes.

ADPH reported 3,851 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. A total of 70,784 tests have been conducted over the past seven days with 17,034 having positive results. That means Alabama remains among the nation’s states with the highest positive percentage test rates at 24%. During the previous surge, the rate peaked at 22%, according to the ADPH.

And though vaccination rates have increased, Alabama continues to trail the nation with just 34% of residents fully vaccinated.

The state confirmed 41 new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the pandemic total to 11,689.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement
These men are being sought in connection to the discovery of three bodies found in a burned...
Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Johnathan Pears, 32, was shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff's deputy following a July...
Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy

Latest News

Troy University leaders unveiled an incentives package to students to get vaccinated. The...
Troy University offering incentives to get students vaccinated
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 619K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.
UMMC setting up a makeshift hospital in parking garage
AUM says the program is open to students enrolled for fall 2021 who have or will get a COVID-19...
AUM to offer scholarships, more in COVID-19 vaccine incentive program