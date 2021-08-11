Advertise
Alabama uses system to help avoid third COVID-19 dose

(WTOC)
By Randi Hildreth
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though the U.S. has not approved a booster shot against COVID-19, there are some reports that some people may be going rouge to try to get their own extra COVID-19 protection.

Kessler Pharmacy started hosting COVID vaccine clinics for the surrounding community a few weeks ago.

“We were trying to get some in this community. It was kind of difficult to get some in this community,” said Dr. Joe Burns, Co-Owner.

Burns said the focus has been on providing people their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and staff are working on providing people their second. He says it’s not been an issue at his pharmacy but he’s heard of discussions about people trying to get a third vaccine dose as their own safety measure.

“In the last few days, someone actually brought it up,” said Dr. Burns, “One, wondering if that was an issue. In my circle of pharmacy friends nobody has caught someone trying to do it.”

The Associated Press reviewed CDC data and found more than 900 instances of people in the U.S. getting a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The AP noted reporting is voluntary, so the full extent of people who have received a third vaccine is unknown. It’s also unknown if all those people were actively trying to get a third dose as a booster.

“Had a few instances where people were vaccinated in other states, had vaccine and had no record of it in another state or even inadvertently received a third dose,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.

State leaders say they have tracked very minimal reports of this happening in Alabama and there is a state database that logs vaccination status so that a healthcare provider can determine if you’re eligible for your second shot, or if a person is trying to get an extra one.

The U.S. Government has not approved a booster shot against the virus and says research is ongoing. Doctors say until then, “We don’t have recommendations from FDA or ACIP that boosters can or should be given,” said Landers, ADPH.

State leaders say they don’t have records that the people who got that third dose had any problems, but are waiting again to hear from national health leaders if a booster should be given.

That system that tracks vaccine status here is called the ImmPrint system - not just for the COVID vaccine. Doctors use it to track other immunization records.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

