Auburn police arrest Wetumpka man on felony warrants

36-year-old Christopher Drake Hardy faces felony charges, including burglary third degree, after he allegedly forced entry into a business.(Auburn Police Division)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division (APD) has arrested a Wetumpka, AL man for felony warrants.

36-year-old Christopher Drake Hardy was arrested on Saturday, August 7. Police say he was charged with burglary third degree and promotion prison contraband second degree.

Hardy’s arrest comes after APD responded to a report of a business burglary in the 1500 block of South College Street on August 7. Police discovered a forced entry into the business. Officers entered the building and found Hardy inside, according to APD. He was taken into custody and charged.

While Hardy was being booked, police say he was in possession of illegal contraband and received an additional felony charge. He was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

