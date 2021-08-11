Advertise
AUM to offer scholarships, more in COVID-19 vaccine incentive program



By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery says it will offer scholarships and other incentives to fall 2021 students as part of its vaccination incentive program.

AUM says the program is open to students enrolled for fall 2021 who have or will get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Each student who participates will receive $200 grants and be entered into random drawings, including for a $2,500 scholarship, five $1,000 scholarships, three campus housing scholarships, Apple iPads, as well as bookstore and dining vouchers.

AUM Chancellor Carl A. Stockton said the university’s program was developed after public health experts emphasized the growing threat the COVID-19 Delta variant presents to younger populations.

“As AUM Warhawks, we have a saying – Protect Your Nest. We have remained consistent in recommending vaccinations to our students and employees as a means of protecting each other, as well as the in-person learning and social opportunities that enrich the college experience,” Stockton said.

Stockton also said the university has an obligation to help reduce the stress that healthcare providers and the community experience.

AUM says it will also offer rewards for student organizations and housing residence halls that achieve a 75 percent vaccination rate.

Students who wish to register for the program can do so at this link.

AUM fall semester classes will begin Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

