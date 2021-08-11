Baptist Health seeing increased demand for vaccines, reopening clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health is spearheading two vaccine clinics. This comes amid the hospital’s increase in calls about COVID-19 vaccines.

There will be a one-day clinic at Christ’s Center Church at 1324 Air Base Blvd. in Montgomery. Appointments are available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 334-747-2822 to schedule and appointment.

Baptist is also reopening its Eastern Boulevard community vaccination clinic on Aug. 19. The clinic is located at 3989 Eastern Blvd. Its hours are on Thursdays from noon- 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. You can call the 334-747-2822 to schedule an appointment at this clinic too.

“I’ve seen an increase in the number of calls that we’ve received,” said Baptist Health’s chief diversity officer, Tiffany Chaney. “Over the last couple of weeks, we have for our vaccine advocate line, seen an increase in the number of calls that we’ve received. I think that has been driven by the increase in cases that we have seen both in our area and around the country and also with school starting, that’s been the other thing that I’ve been hearing.”

