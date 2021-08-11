Advertise
Coosa County sheriff to place markers along Hatchet Creek

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell is making plans to place markers along the shore line in...
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell is making plans to place markers along the shore line in Hatchet Creek to prevent kayakers and boaters from getting lost.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hatchet Creek, just north of Rockford in Coosa County, is a kayaker’s dream.

It’s also the site of many 911 calls from people saying they’re lost. That prompted Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell to come up with an idea to place markers along the shoreline to help guide boaters as they’re coming down the creek.

“Since I’ve been sheriff we’ve probably got a handful of calls where people were on the creek stranded, lost, didn’t have any idea where they were at. It took a lot of man-hours to be able to locate those people and find out exactly where they were at,” said Howell.

Howell says he’ll begin placing the markers in the creek next spring.

