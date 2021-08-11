Advertise
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs

A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and provided cell phones and narcotics to inmates.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama state correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and provided cell phones and narcotics to inmates.

Tericus Dinkins, an Alabama Department of Corrections employee at Kilby Correctional Facility, is charged with using his position for personal gain and promoting prison contraband first degree.

An arrest affidavit says Dinkins’ charges are related to an investigation that began in July when an inmate was found to be in possession of a cell phone. Later, text messages, emails and photos found on the phone confirmed Dinkins was being paid by the inmate for contraband.

Dinkins, when questioned by investigators, confessed to bringing cell phones and narcotics into the jail facility and receiving money for the items, the affidavit added.

Dinkins was taken into custody on Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

