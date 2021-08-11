Driver arrested after pursuit, crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A driver is in custody after a pursuit that began in Macon County Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the pursuit began in Macon County late Tuesday and ended in Montgomery on Interstate 85 near exit 6.

ALEA says a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding, but the driver would not pull over. The pursuit ended when the driver crashed.

ALEA says the driver barricaded themselves inside the vehicle after the crash but was later taken into custody.

Details about the suspect and charges were not released.

