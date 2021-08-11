Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Driver arrested after pursuit, crash in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A driver is in custody after a pursuit that began in Macon County Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the pursuit began in Macon County late Tuesday and ended in Montgomery on Interstate 85 near exit 6.

ALEA says a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding, but the driver would not pull over. The pursuit ended when the driver crashed.

ALEA says the driver barricaded themselves inside the vehicle after the crash but was later taken into custody.

Details about the suspect and charges were not released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement
These men are being sought in connection to the discovery of three bodies found in a burned...
Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Johnathan Pears, 32, was shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff's deputy following a July...
Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy

Latest News

Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in...
Fire destroys vacant home in Montgomery
A Heat Advisory is in effect for a good portion of the area today for heat index values as high...
Each day nearly identical into next week
Ann Roy Moore is retiring as superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools.
Montgomery Public Schools superintendent not renewing contract
Big Lots donates $25K to Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches
Big Lots donates $25K to Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches