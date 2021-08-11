Advertise
Each day nearly identical into next week

Only potential wrench in the forecast will be Tropical Storm Fred
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The August pattern just continues to chug right along here in Central Alabama. Not every day will be exactly the same, but they will be close.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees each day through at least Sunday.
It will feel like it's above 100 degrees each day through at least Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon will feature high temperatures between 91° and 96° with a mix of summertime sunshine and clouds. With the tropical humidity in place expect things to feel very steamy.

Because of that, there are Heat Advisories in effect again today for a good portion of the area as heat-related illness could become an issue.

Scattered showers and storms are again likely today.
Scattered showers and storms are again likely today.(WSFA 12 News)

Daytime feels like temperatures will be in the 102° to 107° range not only today, but pretty much each afternoon through at least Sunday depending on how much rain develops.

Like we mentioned above, no day will be exactly the same in terms of rain coverage. However, most of our afternoons and evenings will feature a ~40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daily rain chances will remain pretty similar going forward.
Daily rain chances will remain pretty similar going forward.(WSFA 12 News)

A few days will be a little higher than that up around 50%. We’ve tried highlighted those days as best we can based on the latest model data.

Just know that nobody is guaranteed rain, no day will be a washout and there will be plentiful dry time each and every day going forward.

The one thing that may throw a wrench in our forecast heading into early next week is newly named Tropical Storm Fred. That system is impacting Hispaniola down in the Caribbean as we type this.

Fred will move just west-northwestward through the Caribbean before turning north once in the...
Fred will move just west-northwestward through the Caribbean before turning north once in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.(WSFA 12 News)

It will head west-northwestward through the Caribbean and likely enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico before turning to the north. The exact strength and point at which it turns north are by no means set in stone yet. As a result, we will have to monitor the progress of the system closely because impacts may be possible if the current forecast stays intact.

