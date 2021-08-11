Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border

A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.(KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource)
By KBNT-CD staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBNT-CD) - A California man suspected of killing his two children in Mexico was arrested at the border trying to re-enter the U.S.

It comes after the bodies of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old kids were found with stab founds near Rosarito in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara, is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles awaiting charges.

The FBI is investigating with local police and Customs and Border Protection, as well as authorities in Mexico.

The investigation started when the mother contacted police Sunday worried after her husband and kids were missing for about 24 hours.

Evan Buell, a neighbor, told KSBY he was shocked to hear about what allegedly happened.

“Immensely tragic, and having known the two kids and the family, it’s just awful,” he said. “I really don’t think I have any more words. I’m just stunned.”

Copyright 2021 KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement
These men are being sought in connection to the discovery of three bodies found in a burned...
Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Johnathan Pears, 32, was shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff's deputy following a July...
Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Kaylee won a $20,000 college scholarship from the Vax Nevada Days program.
13-year-old wins $20K scholarship in vaccination lottery
COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says
A 'Modern Family' actor and her sister came to the aid of fallen hiker Minnie John at Arches...
'Modern Family' star, sister help rescue woman in Utah
A Heat Advisory is in effect for a good portion of the area today for heat index values as high...
Each day nearly identical weather wise