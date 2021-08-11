Fire destroys vacant home in Montgomery
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in Montgomery Wednesday.
According to Montgomery Fire Rescue Lt. Jason Selman, the fire happened in the area near Highland Avenue and Locus Street.
A WSFA 12 News Photographer found the scene on Grace Street.
The fire caused a smoke plume that could be seen from our capitol camera. The smoke could also be smelled in the newsroom.
Selman says details about the fire are limited. Firefighters and officers remain on the scene.
