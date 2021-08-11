Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Fire destroys vacant home in Montgomery

Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in...
Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in Montgomery Wednesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in Montgomery Wednesday.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue Lt. Jason Selman, the fire happened in the area near Highland Avenue and Locus Street.

Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in...
Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in Montgomery Wednesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in...
Firefighters are working to find out what led to a fire that destroyed a vacant home in Montgomery Wednesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

A WSFA 12 News Photographer found the scene on Grace Street.

The fire caused a smoke plume that could be seen from our capitol camera. The smoke could also be smelled in the newsroom.

Selman says details about the fire are limited. Firefighters and officers remain on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement
These men are being sought in connection to the discovery of three bodies found in a burned...
Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Johnathan Pears, 32, was shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff's deputy following a July...
Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect for a good portion of the area today for heat index values as high...
Each day nearly identical into next week
Ann Roy Moore is retiring as superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools.
Montgomery Public Schools superintendent not renewing contract
Big Lots donates $25K to Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches
Big Lots donates $25K to Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Stanhope Elmore Mustangs
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Stanhope Elmore Mustangs