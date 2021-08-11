Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Stanhope Elmore Mustangs

The Stanhope Elmore Mustangs are focused on playing with effort in 2021.
The Stanhope Elmore Mustangs are focused on playing with effort in 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - How excited are the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs for the 2021 season?

“Honestly, I’m just ready to put my hands on somebody,” said senior defensive end Caleb Foster.

That about sums it up!

The Mustangs are coming off a 2020 that ended with a 5-6 record and a loss in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

Brian Bradford is entering his fifth season as the Mustangs head coach and says the goal this year is to get back to playing together and playing for one purpose.

“We want to be able to control how hard we play. We want to control the things that we can control and everything else. At the end of the day, I can’t say I’m a better athlete than this guy because I don’t know that guy, but I can say that I can outplay that guy. So that’s what we want from our teammates is to outplay every single team that we go against,” Bradford said.

Bradford wants his team to play with effort that is unmatched by anybody.

His players are buying in.

“Everybody plays as a team. Everybody has that character, got that dog mentality. If we have that dog mentality we can go far in the season,” said senior offensive lineman Alex Brahas.

The Mustangs open the season on Aug. 20 against the Selma Saints.

