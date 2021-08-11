Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Local infectious disease expert weighs in on mask mandated vs. mask optional schools

As more students in Alabama head back to the classroom, many are wondering how schools will...
As more students in Alabama head back to the classroom, many are wondering how schools will handle potential COVID exposures, especially depending on which mask policy they’ve adopted.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more students in Alabama head back to the classroom, many are wondering how schools will handle potential COVID exposures, especially depending on which mask policy they’ve adopted.

Obviously, the difference between mask mandated and mask optional schools boils down to giving families the choice to send their kids to school with or without a mask.

But one local doctor said this isn’t the time to experiment.

“The best practice is undoubtedly to have mandatory masking in schools.”

Co-Director of UAB & Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Dr. David Kimberlin, not mincing words as he talked about how to keep children safe from the Delta variant, especially as they return to school.

“This is something that I really beg those school districts that have not yet required mandatory masking, I beg them to listen to the uniformity of voice here. Mandatory, universal masking in schools is our best way into and through what is immediately in front of us,” Dr. Kimberlin said.

He anticipates there will still be cases of COVID in schools even with mask mandates.

That’s because the Delta variant is highly transmissible.

“Look up in Missouri, look over in North Carolina, look in Mississippi, these are schools that opened with optional masking and within two to five days were closing classes. It makes the most sense to mask from the beginning. Why let it get bad and then react to that? Why not do something to try to keep it from getting bad in the first place?” Dr. Kimberlin asked.

Each school system has its own plan for handling COVID outbreaks.

Dr. Kimberlin said it’s not a matter of if, but when those cases happen.

He said schools should plan to do aggressive contact tracing and testing.

“For those that are unvaccinated, and that would include everybody under 12, that will mean quarantine again in order to try to contain the virus spread. This Delta variant is a different, a different type of virus than what we faced last year and think how bad it was then. It’s going to be worse now,” Dr. Kimberlin explained.

He still recommends all children return to the classroom regardless of their school’s mask policy saying remote learning is inferior to face-to-face instruction.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: The National Transportation Safety Board)
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash
A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
Johnathan Pears, 32, was shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff's deputy following a July...
Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide

Latest News

Baptist Health is reopening its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 3989 Eastern Blvd.
Baptist Health seeing increased demand for vaccines, reopening clinic
HMMA gives away backpacks with supplies
HMMA gives away backpacks with supplies
Drone helps Montgomery Fire/Rescue in underwater action
Drone helps Montgomery Fire/Rescue in underwater action
Selma High School upgrading safety
Selma High School upgrading safety