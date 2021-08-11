Montgomery Public Schools superintendent not renewing contract

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being an educator for 50 years and three and a half years as the Montgomery Public Schools superintendent, Ann Roy Moore is going back into retirement.

“When I came to Montgomery, it was for a short six-month period of time. And I was asked to stay a couple of more years and then it rolled over a couple of years, and so I think it’s a natural progression that at some point you get to a place where it’s time to retire and let somebody else do it,” Moore said.

During her tenure as superintendent, MPS was accredited and the school system was released from intervention by the state board of education.

Now the board will begin a search for a new leader

Moore is helping the board through the process of securing a search firm to assist in picking a new superintendent.

“The board will make them aware of what they want in a search and then that whoever gets it will be able to go out and do their thing, bring it back to the board and at some point put out information and advertise the job and then bring probably the top four, five candidates back to the board for some sort of interview and the board can take it from there,” Moore said.

No decision has been made as of yet, but the board gave their thanks and appreciation for the work that Moore has done during her tenure as superintendent.

“I watched you try to tell us that politics were steering us and it meant the world to me to see your honesty and passion,” District 1 board member Lesa Keith said.

Moore says she will she staying busy consulting, working on a couple of books and spending time with her family are her plans when she retires in June 30, 2022.

