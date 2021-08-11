Motorcyclist arrested following pursuit in Coosada area

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcycle pursuit ended with the driver’s arrest Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say Coosada police tried to pull over 26-year-old Daron Senn for speeding but he wouldn’t stop. The officers reportedly lost him, but troopers identified him near the intersection of Coosada Road and Coosada Parkway.

This led to another pursuit toward Alabama 14. Troopers say Senn drove into a ditch then fled on foot. The resulting search lasted around an hour before he was taken into custody.

Troopers say Senn was booked into the Elmore County Jail with pending charges from both the Coosada Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.