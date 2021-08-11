Advertise
Phenix City man sentenced for distributing child pornography

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been sentenced for distribution of child pornography.

37-year-old Richard Ryan Jazek was sentenced to 151 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the court, in 2020, the FBI received information about a messenger app user who was sharing images and videos of suspected child pornography. Investigators discovered the messenger app account was linked to Jazek.

Further investigation revealed that Jazek’s account had multiple images and videos containing child pornography. In his plea agreement, Jazek admitted specifically sharing a video on September 22, 2020, and then sharing an image on October 4, 2020.

After both of these postings, Jazek responded to other users viewing the video and image in the chat section and made disturbing comments.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jazek was ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution, or $3000 each to nine victims identified in the videos and images he was sharing.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

