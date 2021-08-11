Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Soak up the summer at the C Spire concert series

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wharf at Orange Beach has a way for you to soak up the last few days of summer.

The C Spire Concert Series is back and better than ever, with some top names in the industry. The lineup includes Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Lady A, and many more!

Make a day out of it with your family and friends. Start at The Wharf, where you can enjoy shopping, drinks, and dining with over 60 unique stores, bars, and restaurants. Then end your night dancing at a concert featuring your favorite artist! Now that sounds like a good time!

For more details and ticket information, be sure to visit their website.

Share your adventures with us on Instagram @TheALRundown. We can’t wait to see them!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement
These men are being sought in connection to the discovery of three bodies found in a burned...
Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Johnathan Pears, 32, was shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff's deputy following a July...
Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy

Latest News

Soak up the summer at the C Spire concert series
Soak up the summer at the C Spire concert series
If you are looking for a way to support and shop local, then you may want to head to your...
Take a trip to your local farmers market
Take a trip to your local farmers market
Take a trip to your local farmers market
The Rundown: August 6th-8th
The Rundown: August 6th-8th