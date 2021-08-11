Soak up the summer at the C Spire concert series

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wharf at Orange Beach has a way for you to soak up the last few days of summer.

The C Spire Concert Series is back and better than ever, with some top names in the industry. The lineup includes Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Lady A, and many more!

Make a day out of it with your family and friends. Start at The Wharf, where you can enjoy shopping, drinks, and dining with over 60 unique stores, bars, and restaurants. Then end your night dancing at a concert featuring your favorite artist! Now that sounds like a good time!

For more details and ticket information, be sure to visit their website.

