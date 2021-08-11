Advertise
Teen in custody after gun found at Dallas County High School

Deputies took an unnamed 14-year-old student into custody after a gun was found at Dallas...
Deputies took an unnamed 14-year-old student into custody after a gun was found at Dallas County High School on Aug. 10, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new school year has gotten off to a troubling start for Dallas County High School.

On Tuesday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the building after a student found a 9mm handgun in a bag in one of the classrooms. It’s unclear if the gun was loaded.

Deputies took an unnamed 14-year-old student into custody, but because the student is a juvenile, legal proceedings are not accessible to the public.

Authorities are trying to figure out how the child got the weapon and why it was brought to school.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

