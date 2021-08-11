Advertise
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients

Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B...
Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B August 11 on the UMMC campus.(Melanie Thortis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)
By Sharie Nicole and Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center is setting up a mobile hospital in a parking garage on its campus.

The announcement came in a press conference on Wednesday amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

The hospital is clearing out the bottom floor of Garage B to make space for a field hospital. It will be federally staffed and able to treat up to 50 patients at a time.

“We’re back at this point where no one wanted to be,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs, and dean of the School of Medicine. “We are concerned about what is on the horizon over the next few weeks and months.”

A state-owned mobile field hospital will be staffed by federal government health professionals...
A state-owned mobile field hospital will be staffed by federal government health professionals when it opens August 13 in UMMC's parking garage B.(Melanie Thortis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)

Treatment in the mobile hospital will include IV infusion of monoclonal antibodies, which State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has been recommending in COVID patients.

It’s not the first time UMMC has reached this point.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, leaders set up a mobile hospital to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between patients.

The temporary unit will be a state resource and help patients who need to be seen by a provider but are not sick enough to be hospitalized or warrant a trip to the emergency department.

Some hospitals in the country are on diversion, meaning they cannot take new patients. “This is our nightmare,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs.

Smaller hospitals in the state are already overwhelmed.

“They are in a bad and dark place that we are all dreading, and we hope we won’t get there,” Woodward said.

It’s unclear how long the mobile hospital will stay in place. That, Woodward says, depends on how long the Delta variant continues to spike cases.

“Are we at the peak? Will it be another month? We don’t know,” Woodward said. “We don’t know the impact of schools opening.”

UMMC also announced it put in a request for federal help as 70 hospital employees are quarantined right due to COVID-19.

The hospital says it has received a notification that it will be getting federal manpower assistance.

The hospital has empty, open hospital beds that are unavailable due to a severe staffing shortage.

Hospital officials expect approximately 50 emergency personnel employed by the U.S. Health and Human Services. It could be a few weeks before they arrive, UMMC says.

As of Wednesday, UMMC said 126 of its patients have COVID-19, including 21 pediatric patients.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

