Woman charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery dwelling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman with shooting into an occupied building.

Tucumski Martin, 50, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an incident in July.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened on July 12 around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Kroy Drive. That’s not far from Atlanta Highway.

Martin was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Wednesday. Court filings were not immediately available in regard to this case, and a motive was not clear.

The suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.