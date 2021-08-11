Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Woman charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery dwelling

Tucumski Martin, 50, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Tucumski Martin, 50, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman with shooting into an occupied building.

Tucumski Martin, 50, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an incident in July.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened on July 12 around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Kroy Drive. That’s not far from Atlanta Highway.

Martin was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Wednesday. Court filings were not immediately available in regard to this case, and a motive was not clear.

The suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement
These men are being sought in connection to the discovery of three bodies found in a burned...
Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Johnathan Pears, 32, was shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff's deputy following a July...
Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy

Latest News

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell is making plans to place markers along the shore line in...
Coosa County sheriff to place markers along Hatchet Creek
Troy University leaders unveiled an incentives package to students to get vaccinated. The...
Troy University offering incentives to get students vaccinated
AUM to offer scholarships, more as part of COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
AUM to offer scholarships, more as part of COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
Alabama's hospitals are in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations not seen since the...
Alabama hospitals admit 115 more COVID-19 patients as total rises to 2,371