ADPH to update on state’s current COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccination rate.

The news conference is expected to start at 10:30 a.m. WSFA will carry this news conference online, on our mobile app and our Facebook page.

WATCH: ADPH to update on state’s current COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

While Alabama has seen an increase in vaccinations, the state continues to lag behind the rest of the nation, with just 34 percent of residents fully vaccinated.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 or being hospitalized also continues to rise. As of Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,371 inpatients in hospitals across the state.

While Alabama remains below its record of 3,084 inpatients, set back on Jan. 11, the pace at which hospitalizations have increased in this latest surge has been “unprecedented,” Harris recently said.

The state confirmed 41 new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the pandemic total to 11,689.

