Alabama bans teaching concepts like critical race theory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education adopted a resolution Thursday that bans teaching concepts like critical race theory in the state’s public K-12 schools.

The resolution is titled “the preservation of intellectual freedom and non-discrimination in Alabama’s public schools.”

The resolution states the board “intents to adopt rules and regulations specifically prohibiting each local board of education from offering K-12 instruction intended to indoctinate students in social or political ideologies that promote one race or sex above another.”

The board voted 6-2 to adopt the resolution.

Right now, critical race theory isn’t taught in K-12 public schools in Alabama. However, across the nation, the controversy continues over how racism is taught in schools.

While a majority of public comment was against the resolution, board members Tonya Chestnut and Yvette Richardson voted no.

Supporters said they want students to learn more about equality.

Those against the resolution say it could ignore parts of history or current events from being taught.

Some are worried this will affect how teachers approach the subject of race.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.