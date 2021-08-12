Advertise
ASU, ACLU help name 3 winners of revitalized Reebok Human Rights Award

LaTonya Myers has been named one of three 2021 Reebok Human Rights Award recipients.
LaTonya Myers has been named one of three 2021 Reebok Human Rights Award recipients.(Source: Reebok)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University and the ACLU joined Reebok to name three winners in the revitalized Reebok Human Rights Award.

The program, which previously ran from 1988 to 2007, has a legacy of more than 80 recipients from nearly 40 countries. ASU was recently selected as the partner from a pool of other historically Black colleges and universities, as well as other educational institutes.

The award honors extraordinary young human rights activists under age 30. For 2021, the winners include honorees who are working to dismantle systemic racism. They include LaTonya Myers, of Philadelphia; Eva Maria Lewis, of Chicago; and Hernán Carvente-Martinez, of New York.

“We are thrilled to celebrate LaTonya, Eva Maria and Hernán – three incredibly talented, driven young people who are doing such phenomenal, crucial work to combat systemic racism and support the most marginalized. We know they will continue to achieve great things in the future,” said Matt O’Toole, Reebok President. “And a special thank you to Alabama State University and the ACLU, our close allies in helping us restore the Reebok Human Rights Award for 2021.”

The three were celebrated Thursday in a virtual ceremony at https://www.reebokhumanrightsaward.com. They’ll be given $100,000 to support their human rights efforts.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

