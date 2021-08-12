Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Auburn Junior High teacher named Alabama teacher of the year

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kimberly Christian Johnson is Alabama’s 2021-2022 teacher of the year.

The English language art teacher from Auburn Junior High School has been an educator for 23 years and was selected among 17 finalists.

She will serve as the official ambassador for public education and teaching professionals in the state.

With many of the challenges, teachers have had to deal with this year due to COVID-19 this teacher of the year means so much more.

“Last year and the school year we’re coming into has been hard, and just getting kids and getting them ready to learn and just perseverance, I think, just because of all the things that are happening in the country, actually,” Johnson said.

“They still show up every day with a smile on their face and do that good work, so this is a special year to celebrate teachers,” state Superintendent Eric Mackey said.

As a new school year begins, Johnson says it’s going to take everyone working hard and together to have a successful school year.

“Let’s get in there, let’s pull up our boots straps, and lets do hard things because the kids deserve it,” Johnson said.

Alli Cahill Phelps from Shades Cahaba Elementary School was named Alabama’s alternate teacher of the year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
These men are being sought in connection to the discovery of three bodies found in a burned...
Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Former MPS administrator Walter James III, 50, of Montgomery, was sentenced to five years in...
Ex-Montgomery assistant principal sentenced for $314K fraud scheme

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect for a good portion of the area today for heat index values as high...
Evening storms booming across Alabama
The 5 millionth car is being revealed on Aug. 12.
‘It’s amazing:’ Montgomery Hyundai plant celebrating 5 millionth car
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2400 block of Poplar Street on Aug. 11, 2021.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Alabama Christian Academy Eagles
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Alabama Christian Academy Eagles