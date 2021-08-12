‘Back to School Bash & Resource Fair’ to prepare families for successful school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery District Attorney’s office is partnering with the Helping Montgomery Families Initiative and Leadership Montgomery Torchbearers class XIII to host a “Back to School Bash & Resource Fair” Thursday.

These groups recognize that education is the foundation upon which our children build their futures, and well-educated young people will set our County on the course for a safer and more prosperous Montgomery.

Among the key elements in ensuring our children flourish in and outside of the classroom is making sure they have essential school supplies and access to helpful community programs. Free backpacks and school supplies for students in Grades PreK-12 will be distributed at the event to families in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

Several resource providers will also be on hand to help connect Montgomery County students and their families with the support and services they need to have a successful school year, including:

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

One Place Family Justice Center

Montgomery Public Schools

Baptist Health

Pink and Pearls for Girls

Parakeleo’ Counseling

College and Career readiness resource table

Speakers will discuss topics such as the importance of student attendance; education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, parental involvement, and keeping our kids safe inside and outside of the classroom. They will also talk about how parents can spot mental health challenges their children may be experiencing as a result of the pandemic and health and vaccine resources.

Speakers include:

Daryl Bailey, Montgomery County District Attorney

Tim Anderson Jr., Director of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Helping Montgomery Families Initiative

Kia Debnam, Life Academy Principal

Roosevelt “YunRo” Williams, Leadership Montgomery Torchbearers Class XIII and Founder of The Street Life

Alicia Crum, Licensed Professional Counselor, Parakeleo’ Counseling

Tiffany Chaney, Baptist Health Chief Diversity Officer

The Back-to-School Bash and Resource Fair is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Life Academy, the former St. Jude School campus, located at 2048 W. Fairview Avenue.

This is a free event that aims to help kids get the school year off to a great start and encourage them in achieving and exceeding their goals!

