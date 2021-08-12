Crenshaw County requiring masks in county buildings

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, another county is requiring masks in municipal buildings.

Crenshaw County officials said in a Facebook post that members of the public will be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering a county building starting Monday. That includes the courthouse, sheriff’s office, EMA office, highway department and the landfill office.

Officials said the requirement is because of a “tremendous and continuous rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 4,167 new cases in the state Thursday, adding to the more than 4,000 from the day before. There have been 18,000 new cases in the last seven days, per ADPH data.

There were also another 35 deaths confirmed. However, during Thursday’s news conference, State Health Officer Scott Harris cautioned deaths are a “lagging indicator” that provide a snapshot from three or four weeks ago.

Hospitalizations continue to rise. Thursday, ADPH reported 2,441 inpatients. The state set a record of 3,084 inpatients in mid-January and Harris said it’s expected that number will be surpassed within days. Harris said only 5% of ICU hospital beds remain available statewide, as of Thursday.

Dr. Karen Landers, a pediatrician and deputy state health officer, said the state is seeing more children who are ill with the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.