Daytime showers and storms as Fred pushes closer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our August pattern continues to chug right along. Not every day will be exactly the same, but they won’t be far from identical.

Highs head for 93 with a few showers and storms today. (WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon will feature high temperatures between 91° and 96° with a mix of sun and clouds. With the tropical humidity in place, expect things to feel very steamy. We’re looking at daytime “feels like” temperatures in the 100° to 106° range through at least Sunday depending on how much rain develops on any given day.

Like we mentioned above, no day will be exactly the same in terms of rain coverage. However, most of our afternoons and evenings will feature a ~40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

A few days will likely be a little higher than that up around 50%. We’ve tried highlighted those days as best we can based on the latest model data. We’ve also lowered today’s rain chances to around 30% as of this morning.

Just know that nobody is guaranteed rain, no day will be a washout and there will be a good deal of dry time across the board most days.

The forecast for rainfall over the next week highlights Fred's heavy rain potential to our east. (WSFA 12 News)

The one thing that may throw a wrench in our forecast heading into early next week is Fred down in the Caribbean. Fred will head west-northwestward through the Caribbean and likely enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico before turning to the north this weekend.

Fred will move into the far eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and make landfall along the Florida Panhandle. (WSFA 12 News)

The exact strength and path of Fred are by no means set in stone, but most models and the National Hurricane Center keep it a tropical storm all the way through landfall. Regardless, with our area falling in the latest cone of uncertainty, we will closely monitor the progress of the system closely as impacts may be possible early next week.

