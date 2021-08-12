Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Daytime showers and storms as Fred pushes closer

Impacts, if any, from Fred are still unknown, but would occur early next week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our August pattern continues to chug right along. Not every day will be exactly the same, but they won’t be far from identical.

Highs head for 93 with a few showers and storms today.
Highs head for 93 with a few showers and storms today.(WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon will feature high temperatures between 91° and 96° with a mix of sun and clouds. With the tropical humidity in place, expect things to feel very steamy. We’re looking at daytime “feels like” temperatures in the 100° to 106° range through at least Sunday depending on how much rain develops on any given day.

Like we mentioned above, no day will be exactly the same in terms of rain coverage. However, most of our afternoons and evenings will feature a ~40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees through Sunday.
It will feel like it's above 100 degrees through Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

A few days will likely be a little higher than that up around 50%. We’ve tried highlighted those days as best we can based on the latest model data. We’ve also lowered today’s rain chances to around 30% as of this morning.

Just know that nobody is guaranteed rain, no day will be a washout and there will be a good deal of dry time across the board most days.

The forecast for rainfall over the next week highlights Fred's heavy rain potential to our east.
The forecast for rainfall over the next week highlights Fred's heavy rain potential to our east.(WSFA 12 News)

The one thing that may throw a wrench in our forecast heading into early next week is Fred down in the Caribbean. Fred will head west-northwestward through the Caribbean and likely enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico before turning to the north this weekend.

Fred will move into the far eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and make landfall along the...
Fred will move into the far eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and make landfall along the Florida Panhandle.(WSFA 12 News)

The exact strength and path of Fred are by no means set in stone, but most models and the National Hurricane Center keep it a tropical storm all the way through landfall. Regardless, with our area falling in the latest cone of uncertainty, we will closely monitor the progress of the system closely as impacts may be possible early next week.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former MPS administrator Walter James III, 50, of Montgomery, was sentenced to five years in...
Ex-Montgomery assistant principal sentenced for $314K fraud scheme
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2400 block of Poplar Street on Aug. 11, 2021.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Driver arrested after pursuit, crash in Montgomery

Latest News

WSFA TIA 6 to 6:30
The event that aims to help kids get the school year off to a great start and encourage them in...
‘Back to School Bash & Resource Fair’ to prepare families for successful school year
Kimberly Christian Johnson named Alabama Teacher of the year.
Auburn Junior High teacher named Alabama teacher of the year
A Heat Advisory is in effect for a good portion of the area today for heat index values as high...
Evening storms booming across Alabama