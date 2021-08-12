High-speed chase on I-85 northbound ends with three in custody

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A high-speed chase on I-85, northbound, has ended with three suspects in custody.

The Alabama law enforcement agency and Tuskegee police officers responded to the call.

According to the Tuskegee Police Department, the chase began in Tuskegee after the driver of a black Dodge Charger tried to purposely crash head-on into a Tuskegee police officer.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman Larry Thomas says the chase started around 12:13 p.m. central time in Tuskegee and it continued onto Interstate-85 and ended in Opelika where it then became a foot chase.

Thomas says three men jumped out of the car and ran across 85 into West Ridge Park where they were later arrested.

All three men are in police custody and are expected to be booked into the Macon County Jail.

