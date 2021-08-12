Advertise
‘It’s amazing:’ Montgomery Hyundai plant celebrating 5 millionth car

The 5 millionth car is being revealed on Aug. 12.
The 5 millionth car is being revealed on Aug. 12.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has always been a marvel for robot keeper Valerie Horne.

“It was like nothing I had ever seen in my life,” she said. “I was totally amazed.”

She has been working at the facility since 2005, when it originally opened. It was the first of its kind in Alabama and the country, and now, it is celebrating another milestone – the completion of its 5 millionth car.

“We have built 5 million cars in the 16 years, plus years, that I have been here,” Horne said. “It’s amazing.”

It takes 16 hours, from start to finish, to build a vehicle. Millions have been churned out over the years, with each one originating from an assembly line.

Doors are attached, seats are stuck in, and a fresh coat of paint is added each day by team members.

Five models are created in Montgomery: Sonata, Elantra, Santa Fe, Tucson and the Santa Cruz. The jobs created by Hyundai are not taken for granted from city and state officials

“It’s not so much about the vehicles,” Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield said. “It’s about the dreams and the aspirations of Alabamians who are part of that team that have built those 5 million vehicles.”

“The jobs for the plant and the supplier base, about 8,000 of those are located here within the River Region,” Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce President, CEO Anna Buckalew said.

“Those are direct impacts to our neighborhoods, and our communities, and our churches and our schools,” Buckalew added.

The 5 millionth car is being revealed at a ceremony on Thursday.

