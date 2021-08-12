Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Jamie Spears steps down as daughter Britney’s conservator

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015.(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as her conservator.

Variety reports the singer’s father filed a response to her petition that he be suspended from her conservatorship by announcing he was stepping down.

However, in court documents obtained by Variety, his attorney said there were “no actual grounds for suspending or removing” him and the reasoning was the “public battle with his daughter.”

The documents go on to say that it was “highly debatable” whether a change in conservator would be in Britney Spears’ best interests.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.,” said Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart in a statement.

The fighting between those involved in the conservatorship has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Spears’ dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge " I just want my life back.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Former MPS administrator Walter James III, 50, of Montgomery, was sentenced to five years in...
Ex-Montgomery assistant principal sentenced for $314K fraud scheme
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2400 block of Poplar Street on Aug. 11, 2021.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Repairs made to damaged Confederate statue in Tuskegee
Repairs made to damaged Confederate statue in Tuskegee
Alabama bans teaching concepts like critical race theory
Alabama bans teaching concepts like critical race theory
Jackson Hospital spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon the hospital had...
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx