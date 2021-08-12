Man charged after 3 injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a Montgomery shooting that left three people injured.

Andrew Colvin, 33, is charged with two counts of assault second-degree.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened on Friday around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Eddins Road. The three men who were shot all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the victims.

Colvin was identified as a suspect in the shootings and taken into custody Wednesday. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

