Man charged after 3 injured in Montgomery shooting

Colvin is charged with assault second degree.
Colvin is charged with assault second degree.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a Montgomery shooting that left three people injured.

Andrew Colvin, 33, is charged with two counts of assault second-degree.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened on Friday around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Eddins Road. The three men who were shot all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the victims.

Colvin was identified as a suspect in the shootings and taken into custody Wednesday. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

