Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Street around 7 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found the adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Coleman said.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was shot on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue on July 22, 2021 died from his injuries on...
Montgomery police clarify date, location of 46th homicide case
These men are being sought in connection to the discovery of three bodies found in a burned...
Photos released of men sought after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Former MPS administrator Walter James III, 50, of Montgomery, was sentenced to five years in...
Ex-Montgomery assistant principal sentenced for $314K fraud scheme

Latest News

The 5 millionth car is being revealed on Aug. 12.
‘It’s amazing:’ Montgomery Hyundai plant celebrating 5 millionth car
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Alabama Christian Academy Eagles
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Alabama Christian Academy Eagles
Ranch director recalls crash that killed her children, 8 others
Ranch director recalls crash that killed her children, 8 others
ALDSE to vote on resolution regarding discrimination
ALSDE to vote on resolution regarding discrimination