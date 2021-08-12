Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Street around 7 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found the adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Coleman said.

No further information was released.

