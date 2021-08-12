Advertise
McAdory High School student stabbed, someone in custody

McAdory High School
McAdory High School(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County School leaders confirmed a McAdory High School student was stabbed on campus Thursday morning.

This is the message sent from the school to parents and guardians:

I would like to let you know about an incident that happened on our campus earlier today.

One of our students was stabbed around 11:30 am today. The alleged aggressor was taken into custody quickly. Unfortunately, I am not at liberty to disclose more information, as this incident is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. However, as parents and stakeholders in our school and community, I felt the need to at least notify you directly. I also want to point out that our protocols were followed in this situation. The campus was secured and school resource officers had the individual believed to be responsible in custody within a matter of minutes. The injured student also quickly received medical care. Please continue to pray for a speedy recovery. Counselors are available for any student or staff member left upset by this situation.

Thank you,

Gary Bowen

McAdory High School Principal

