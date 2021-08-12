Advertise
Montgomery’s hospitals strain to keep up with COVID-19 influx

Jackson, Baptist hospitals confirm they have no available ICU beds
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 situation continues to worsen, and it’s putting hospitals into difficult situations as doctors and nurses work to treat both COVID and non-COVID patients. Montgomery’s hospitals are no exception and are straining under the growing pressures like other facilities.

Kadie Agnew, a spokeswoman for Baptist Health’s three hospitals in the River Region said, “like most hospitals across the State of Alabama, Baptist Health hospitals have been on diversion more times than not in the past week,” and said the influx of patients “is creating extremely long wait times and causing a high number of patients, many of whom are critical, to be held in our Emergency Departments.”

Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility, Agnew explained, in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and cannot take additional patients.

Agnew confirmed they’re in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds at all three hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville.

“We are managing our situation on a shift-by-shift, moment-by-moment basis and doing everything in our power to care for our current patients,” she added.

The situation is also concerning at Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital, which confirms it’s also in diversion.

While the hospital may need to request an ambulance take a patient to another facility because it can’t support additional patients, Jackson spokeswoman Mia Mothershed said the hospital “will never refuse care to anyone” who arrives in need.

Mothershed said, as of Thursday afternoon, the hospital had just two open beds/rooms and none were available in its ICU. The hospital is currently holding four patients in its emergency room and another six on overflow beds while the facility waits for rooms to become available.

Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalization rates have continued climbing and stood at 2,341 as of Aug....
Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalization rates have continued climbing and stood at 2,341 as of Aug. 12, 2021.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, statewide only about 5% of ICU beds, or about 73, are currently available.

The state health officer says hospitals are projected to exceed the record of 3,084 inpatients set on Jan. 11 within a matter of days.

Alabama added 70 inpatients for COVID-19 treatment Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 2,441.

