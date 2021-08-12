‘Our healthcare workers are exhausted’: UAB doctors on COVID-19 and healthcare resources

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB doctors Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., professor and epidemiologist in the UAB School of Public Health, and Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of UAB Hospital Clinical Services, discussed COVID projections for Alabama and the state of COVID at UAB Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Judd said the projections are not good. She said according to data on COVID-19 case increases in South Alabama, if things don’t improve, the transmission rates could be higher than what happened in India. She said models show if things don’t improve South Alabama could see daily positives at 13,000. That could overrun hospitals there and across the state.

Dr. Nafziger said UAB has already had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available because of all of the patients coming in who need care for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, August 12, 2021, UAB was caring for 135 COVID-19 patients.

Nafziger said starting the week of August 16, 2021, hospital staff will only be able to perform about half of the typical surgeries they normally would. She said healthcare workers at UAB and across the state are “exhausted.”

Nafziger said vaccines and masking should not be a political decision.

Nafziger said, “COVID is not a respecter of our politics.” She said that’s what it is going to take to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama. She also said she and other healthcare leaders wouldn’t tell people to wear a mask or get vaccinated if they didn’t have the research to back it up.

“We need you to take the vaccine,” Nafziger said. She said the vaccine was the miracle we prayed for to help end COVID-19.

“I love our state. I love the people here. I wouldn’t be telling you these things if I didn’t believe them,” said Nafziger.

