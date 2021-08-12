Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure

Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the company behind the drug remdesivir in February 2020.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed in a late financial disclosure Wednesday that his wife bought stock in the company behind the antiviral drug remdesivir in February 2020.

It later became the first drug to be approved for treating COVID-19.

Paul’s filing with the Senate shows between $1,000 and $15,000 of Gilead Sciences stock was purchased.

The Stock Act, which outlaws congressional insider trading, requires trade disclosures within 45 days.

Paul’s reporting was 16 months late.

A spokesman for the Republican senator said Paul completed the reporting form in the appropriate time, but learned it was not transmitted while preparing his annual financial disclosure for 2020.

So he filed both reports on Wednesday.

The spokesman notes Paul’s wife, Kelley, lost money on the investment.

News of the delayed financial disclosure drew swift backlash from government ethics experts and advocates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former MPS administrator Walter James III, 50, of Montgomery, was sentenced to five years in...
Ex-Montgomery assistant principal sentenced for $314K fraud scheme
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2400 block of Poplar Street on Aug. 11, 2021.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
A Kilby Correctional officer has been charged after court records say he received money and...
Court records: Correctional officer paid by inmates for phones, drugs
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Driver arrested after pursuit, crash in Montgomery

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Grayson Bakes is fighting for her life after giving birth through emergency C-section following...
21-year-old unvaccinated mother fighting for life after emergency C-section following COVID-19 complications
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo a display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a...
Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US
ADPH to update on state’s current COVID-19 cases, vaccinations